FG Restates Commitment To Road Infrastructure To Increase Trade

The Federal Government has stated the importance of improving the country’s roads, as that directly affects trade and ease of doing business.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola while inspecting the new 1.2 km Ikom Bridge.

He said, “Some places had been damaged on head roof as a result of the impact by trucks, so this bridge solves that problem and so you will expect more trade and shipment coming to Calabar now.

“Because this is the A4 axis from Calabar to Maiduguri through Ogoja and it is no accident that Cross River bears its name; there is actually a river that names the state, and that opens to the sea and to the Gulf of Guinea for high impact international trade.

“It is infrastructure consistent with the Buhari economic recovery and growth plan to increase trade and improve the ease of doing business.

“And for those who still have any doubt, the first bridge we went to is by an African Development Bank loan and this one we are standing on was largely funded by Sukuk.

“So you see what government is doing with the money it has raised.

“So, those who want infrastructure must be ready to give some land; we are not taking your land away, we are just asking for a right of way to pass.

“So, when you start making compensation claims almost equal to the cost of construction where are we going to get the money from.

“The President has said that if you need infrastructure you should be able to give up land and these lands belongs to the state and the communities.

“I want to appeal to the communities along Calabar-Itu axis to allow us to pass. We will leave a reasonable amount for the crops so we expect to see more cooperation along and this is the way forward.”