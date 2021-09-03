FG Restates Commitment To Improving Lives Of Niger Delta Residents

September 3, 2021 66

The Federal Government has stated its commitment to improving the lives of residents of the Niger Delta region through infrastructural development.

Stating this was the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, while receiving the report of the forensic audit of the Nigeria Delta Commission (NDDC) on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Malami cited the gap between the standard of living of people in the Niger Delta and the “resource invested in the region”.

He stressed that the sitting administration would address factors that were hindering the NDDC from delivering on its “mandate” to the people in the region.

The minister said, “The call for the audit by the people of the Niger Delta Region arose from the huge gaps between resources invested in the region vis a vis the huge gap in infrastructural, human and economic development.

“It is on record that between 2001 and 2019, the Federal Government has approved N3. 3 Trillion as budgetary allocation.

“A total of over N6 trillion was given to the NDDC.

“Consequently, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the engagement of a Lead Forensic Auditor, as well as 16 reputable Audit Firms to conduct the audit exercise.

“The President is delighted that the auditors have now completed this exercise and the Report is today being presented.

“However, this Administration is determined to address the challenges militating against the delivery of the mandate of the NDDC to the people of the Niger Delta Region.

“It is in the broader context of the foregoing developments that the President recently signed into Law the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which has been a contentious issue over the years for successive Governments.

“The PIA will bring about the prudence and accountability in the Petroleum Sector and to give a sense of participation and ownership to the Host communities.

“We owe it a duty to the people of the Niger Delta Region to improve their standard of living through the provision of adequate infrastructural and socio-economic development.

“The welfare and socio-economic inclusion of the Niger Delta Region is paramount to the development and security of the region and by extension the Country.

“Funds spent on development activities should as a consequence promote political and socio-economic stability in the Region.

“It is evident that considerable resources have been channeled by the federal government to the development of the Niger Delta from 2001 to 2019.

“It is therefore important for the federal government and the public to be properly informed on what has been spent and how that has been spent.

“The essence of the forensic audit is to ensure probity and accountability in the use of public funds.

“It is against this background that the federal government will without hesitation strategically implement all aspects of the audit exercise that will promote probity and greater prosperity for the Niger Delta Region and Nigeria as whole”.