LABOURMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

FG, Resident Doctors Fail To Reach An Agreement

September 17, 20210119
The Federal Government and striking members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have again disagreed on the demands of the doctors.

It was gathered that a meeting between the Federal Government ended in a deadlock on Thursday evening and the Memorandum of Understanding has been signed.

The PUNCH reported that members of NARD refused to sign the MoU during a meeting held with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, because their demands were not included in the agreement.

Sources said the resident doctors left the venue of the meeting in anger.

The counsel to NARD, Femi Falana, during a court session during the week, prayed the court to make an order to direct the parties to return to the negotiation table.

Falana told the court that his client was ready to cease hostility and return to the negotiation table.

The counsel to the Federal Government, Tochukwu Maduka, however, said the previous negotiations failed and the defendant had refused to return to work but stated that they were opened to negotiation.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

