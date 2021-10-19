fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSOIL & GAS

FG Replaces DPR, PPPRA, PEF With New Agencies, Sacks CEOs

October 19, 20210146
FG Replaces DPR, PPPRA, PEF With New Agencies, Sacks CEOs

The Federal Government on Monday announced that Department of Petroleum Resource (DPR), the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) have been officially disbanded.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on Monday said the agencies will be replaced with Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NPRA) and the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURC).

According to him, based on the provisions in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the workers in the three disfunct agencies will be retained while the chief executives have been relieved of their appointments.

The minister said, “The law states that all the assets and even the staff of the DPR are to be invested on the commission and also in the authority. So that means the DPR doesn’t exist anymore.

READ ALSO: Stock Exchange Dips By N150bn, As ASI Drops By 0.71%

“And, of course, the law specifically repeals the DPR Act, the Petroleum Inspectorate Act, the Petroleum Equalisation Fund Act and the PPPRA Act. The law specifically repeals them. It is very clear that those agencies do not exist anymore.”

“The law also provides for the staff and the jobs in those agencies to be protected. But I’m sure that that doesn’t cover, unfortunately, the chief executives, who were on political appointments.”

“The authority has its staff coming from the defunct PEF, PPPRA and DPR. The commission has staff coming over from DPR and the process is going on for the next few weeks.”

Sylva stated that the inauguration of the boards on Monday marked the beginning of the successor agencies.

About Author

FG Replaces DPR, PPPRA, PEF With New Agencies, Sacks CEOs
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

May 28, 20152150

Nigeria’s Foreign Trade Volume Drops By N110.2 Billion in First Quarter

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s total foreign trade  volume plunged by N110.2 billion to N4.87 trillion in the first quarter of the year 2015, compared to N4.98 trillion in
Read More
August 8, 20140197

“Nigeria, Other African Countries To Earn $1.3bn On Air Transport Liberalization” – lATA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The International Air Transport Association ( IATA ) has stated that Nigeria and 11 other African countries are poised to earn at least $1.3 billion yearly
Read More
October 2, 20140210

Nissan Division Volume Soars 22%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nissan Division’s strong sales has been driven by good fuel economy and fresh products. Fred Diaz, senior vice president of Nissan’s U.S. sales and marketin
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.