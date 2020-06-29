FG Repatriates 317 Stranded Nigerians from UK

FG Repatriates 317 Stranded Nigerians from UK

By
- June 29, 2020
- in COVER, INTERNATIONAL, NEWSLETTER
FG Repatriates 317 Stranded Nigerians

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, says 317 stranded Nigerians, who departed London on Sunday are expected to arrive in Nigeria following a successful evacuation.

Onyeama made this known via his official twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama on Sunday while giving an update on the evacuation of stranded Nigerians abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“@flyairpeace evacuation flight APK 7801 from Heathrow Airport, London, just departed with 317 passengers including 9 infants, after several hours of delay due to operational reasons.

“The combined flights to Abuja from Lagos will first land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to disembark 175 passengers before proceeding to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos with the remaining 142 passengers.

“All evacuees will proceed on the mandatory 14 days self-isolation stipulated by NCDCgov and Fmohnigeria,” he tweeted.

The Nigerian High Commission in London has scheduled July 13 for the next phase of evacuation.

Source: VON

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Breaking: BBNaija Season 5 Begins July 19

The 2020 season of the Big Brother Naija