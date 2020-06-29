FG Repatriates 317 Stranded Nigerians from UK

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, says 317 stranded Nigerians, who departed London on Sunday are expected to arrive in Nigeria following a successful evacuation.

Onyeama made this known via his official twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama on Sunday while giving an update on the evacuation of stranded Nigerians abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“@flyairpeace evacuation flight APK 7801 from Heathrow Airport, London, just departed with 317 passengers including 9 infants, after several hours of delay due to operational reasons.

“The combined flights to Abuja from Lagos will first land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to disembark 175 passengers before proceeding to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos with the remaining 142 passengers.

“All evacuees will proceed on the mandatory 14 days self-isolation stipulated by NCDCgov and Fmohnigeria,” he tweeted.

The Nigerian High Commission in London has scheduled July 13 for the next phase of evacuation.

Source: VON