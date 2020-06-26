FG Repatriates 167 Nigerians from South Africa

The Federal Government has evacuated 167 Nigerians from South Africa to Nigeria, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama said.

Onyeama in a series of tweets on his handle @GeoffreyOnyeama, said that the Nigerians had already departed the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

“The evacuees, who are returning onboard AirPeace, are to first arrive the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport before proceeding to Lagos.

“Evacuation Update: @flyairpeace conveying 167 Nigerians just departed O.R. Tambo International Airport Johannesburg, South Africa for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“45 passengers will disembark in Abuja, and thereafter the plane will leave for Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos with 122 passengers,” he tweeted.

Source: VON