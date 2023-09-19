FG Reopens Old Int’l Wing To Reduce Flight Disruptions

The Federal Government (FG) has reopened the old international terminal’s D Wing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos State to reduce flight disruptions and increase overall air travel efficiency.

Following the abrupt shift of foreign airlines from the international terminal of the Lagos airport to an adjoining new terminal that opened in March, the move was part of a larger effort to address the rising issues encountered by travelers and airlines operating in Nigeria.

Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation, announced the reopening of the former international terminal, which had been closed for renovations.

According to a statement signed by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, Keyamo emphasized the government’s commitment to improving the aviation sector and ensuring customers had a smooth travel experience.

The statement reads in part, “This is to inform the travelling public that the Hon. Minister of Aviation, Mr Festus Keyamo, has graciously allowed the use of the D Wing of the Old Murtala Muhammed International terminal to compliment the New International Terminal in order to ease facilitation of passengers through the airport.”

BizWatch recalls that Keyamo had ordered airlines to transfer to the new terminal by October 1, 2023, but FAAN forced international carriers to relocate on Wednesday.

FAAN’s abrupt transfer occurred on the same day that a fire destroyed part of the MMIA’s baggage hall, causing the agency to evacuate passengers and workers from the facility.

Mr Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, FAAN’s Director of Media, said that the airport fire and other developments affecting power supply forced the rapid transfer of the international carriers. However, he stated that FAAN was looking into the problem.

The usage of the D Wing for passenger processing had begun.