FG Reopens Idiroko, 3 Other Additional Land Borders After 32 Months

The Federal Government (FG), has reopened four additional land borders, including Idiroko, that were shut in August 2019.

The borders were closed on President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive, as part of a policy geared towards efforts to prevent the smuggling of illegal arms, food & agricultural products to stimulate local production.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who reaffirmed the government’s stance on the closure of the borders against the importation of foreign goods and illegal immigrants, said the move was to secure the country which had been confronted by numerous trans-border economic and security challenges from economic and security sabotage.

His words: “Over time, Nigeria has been confronted with numerous trans-border economic and security challenges. These challenges range from banditry, kidnapping, smuggling, illegal migrants and proliferation of light weapons, among others.

“Meanwhile, the preference for foreign goods, especially food items such as rice, has continuously impoverished our farmers and adversely affected domestic government policies supporting the agricultural sector to enhance food security.”

In a circular signed by the Deputy Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), E.I Edorhe, it was disclosed there-in that Idiroko, Jibiya, Kamba, and IKon borders should be re-opened with immediate effect.

The circular titled: ‘Re-opening of four additional Nigerian border posts’ which was sighted by BizWatch Nigeria stated that, “Sequel to the Presidential directive dated 16th December 2020, granting approval for phased Re-opening of land borders namely Mfun, Seme, Illela, and Maigatari borders across the country, I am directed to inform you that four additional borders listed below have been approved for re-opening.

“The newly approved borders for Re-opening are Idiroko border post in Ogun State, Jibiya border post in Katsina State, Kamba border post in Kebbi State, and IKon border post in Cross River State.

“Consequently, all Customs formation and Joint Border Posts are to take note and ensure that proper manning takes place in compliance with extant operational guidelines.

“Above is forwarded for your information and compliance.”