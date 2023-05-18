FG Renames Ministry Of Aviation To Ministry Of Aviation and Aerospace Of Nigeria

The Federal Government (FG), the Federal Ministry of Aviation has been renamed the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace of Nigeria.

Senator Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, made the statement in Abuja on Wednesday, shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sirika noted that the change became necessary because it is on the exclusive list.

He argued that the future of aviation had advanced to the point where aviation and aerospace were linked, and that Nigeria needed to proactively develop regulations to line with future occurrences.

The minister related the development to the founding of the African Aerospace and Aviation University in Abuja.

The council also authorized the concessioning of Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and Kano’s Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

Sirika further said that the Abuja airport would be granted a 20-year concession, while the Kano airport would be granted a 30-year concession.

Park and Pay

In a related event, the FEC approved the reinstatement of on-street parking in the nation’s capital, widely known as Park and Pay.

The declaration was made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who indicated that the FCT minister had been pursuing a modification to the legislation and had thus received ratification of the memo in issue.

He reminded the audience that on-street parking had been suspended since 2012 due to a court order deeming it unconstitutional, but that with the consent, it would be reinstated immediately.

The minister of information also stated that the Second Niger Bridge would be ready for commissioning on May 20, nine days before the official transfer.

