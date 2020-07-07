FG Reiterates Restriction on Aides, Governors ahead of Airports Reopening

The federal government yesterday restated the restriction imposed on aides of state governors, judges, senior military officers and members of the National Assembly from accessing the VIP zone at the nation’s airports as domestic flights resume tomorrow.

On resumption, airlines will also not serve food during flights.

Besides, the federal government rolled out new guidelines on how to conduct elections in COVID-19 era, banning political rallies to canvass for votes.

The federal government also announced that the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination will hold from August 4 to September 5.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19’s press conference yesterday in Abuja, said the ban on aides of governors, ministers and others from accessing VIP zone in airports and the decision to suspend in-flight food service were parts of efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 on flights.

He explained: “For this domestic operation, there will be no food. No food will be given to reduce contamination level and we will allow you to come with your mask.

“Like the MD of FAAN had said the other day, we see it as your private thing. So it is you bring your mask, they don’t have to be the fancy ones.”

Source: THISDAY