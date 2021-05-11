FG Reintroduces Nationwide COVID-19 Restrictions, Curfew

May 11, 2021 167

The Federal Government (FG) has reintroduced COVID-19 restrictions across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

📢



Briefing of @PSCCOVID19: 10th May 2021



Given increase of #COVID19 cases in a few countries, & risk of resurgence in Nigeria, @PSCCOVID19 reminds Nigerians of safety protocols in line with Health Protection Regulations; including curfew between 12:00am to 4:00am pic.twitter.com/7AcSnM9pel — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 10, 2021

This new directive is to take effect by midnight of Tuesday, a member of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Dr Mukhtar Mohammed, declared.

Mohammed, who is the Head of Technical Secretariat of the PSC, made the announcement while briefing reporters on Monday in Abuja.

COVID-19 Guidelines

With the restrictions imposed, mass gatherings in public spaces have been restricted to 50 people at any given time.

READ ALSO: Reps Minority Caucus Demand Investigation Of Suspended NPA Boss By EFCC

Access to government institutions would also be denied to anyone not wearing a face mask while government meetings and travels have been limited to the virtual platform.

According to Mohammed, the government has directed that bars and nightclubs should remain closed and the nationwide curfew will be in force until further notice.

He added that only essential international travels would be encouraged, and all existing protocols must be strictly adhered to.

The PSC member, however, stated that there was no limitation to intra-state travel.

International travel

“We are seeing a rapid escalation in the number of cases in countries where people gathered in large numbers with poor adherence to public health & social measures & emergence of new variants”



“We must avoid a similar situation in Nigeria”



–@Chikwe_I at @PSCCOVID19 Nat Briefing pic.twitter.com/gFjeuZJGrD — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 10, 2021

On his part, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, said returning foreign passengers who fled the quarantine facilities and violated the compulsory requirement would not go unpunished.

He noted that the committee has received reports that some persons who recently returned to the country violated the mandatory quarantine requirement under the advisory by escaping from the facilities.

Mustapha, who is also the PSC Chairman, condemned the violation of the nation’s laws and hospitality, noting that the committee was awaiting the report of ongoing investigations and would impose appropriate sanctions on the violators.

He revealed that the PSC has considered several pre-emptive measures to be taken to mitigate the likely impact of the variants of COVID-19, should they get imported into Nigeria.

The SGF explained that the step became important in view of the fragile state of the nation’s health systems, the disruption to the delivery of vaccines, and the lack of compliance with the extant public health measures and social measures contained in the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021.

According to him, it is imperative to reinstitute the various public health measures that were put in place under the health protection regulations.