FG Reduces Emirates’ Flight Operations To Abuja

December 10, 2021084
The Federal Government has reduced Emirates Airlines’ flight operations to Abuja airport from every day to once a week.

It disclosed this in a letter dated December 9, 2021, issued to the Country Manager, Emirates Airlines Nigeria, Victoria Island, Lagos, and signed by the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu.

The letter with reference NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/329 and titled ‘Withdrawal of Ministerial Approval of Emirates Airlines Winter Schedule’, advised the airline to abide by the new directive.

It read in part, “I wish to inform you of the withdrawal of the approval granted to Emirates Airlines Winter Schedule. This approval was conveyed via a letter with reference number FMA/ATMD/501/C.104/XV/536 dated December 1 2021.

“This withdrawal becomes effective on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2300h. Please kindly note, henceforth, Emirates Airlines is granted approval to operate only one weekly passenger frequency to Abuja on Thursdays.

“Please be guided accordingly. Do accept the assurances of my highest regards.”

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

