fbpx
FG Records 116% Recovery From Crude Oil Export – OPEC

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

FG Records 116% Recovery From Crude Oil Export – OPEC

December 9, 2020065

The Federal Government’s earnings from the export of crude oil has recorded a recovery of 116% the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) disclosed on Tuesday.

OPEC’s Secretary-General, Mohammad Barkindo, disclosed this in his address as the Honorary Conference Chairman of the Virtual 19th Nigeria Oil and Gas session.

OPEC said the 116% rebound was recorded in November this year when compared to its April 2020 levels.

The 13 nations intergovernmental organisation, which has Nigeria as a member, explained that Nigeria’s oil revenues had earlier dropped drastically by 77% between January and April this year.

READ ALSO: FG To Work With U.S To Remove Nigeria from Blacklist

He also noted that the country’s economic contraction in the second and third quarters of 2020 was not as much as had been originally anticipated going by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic globally.

Barkindo stated that considering the drop in revenues over this period, the government’s measures had helped minimise the effects of the economic downturn.

On the impact of the pandemic on revenues, OPEC said, “Nigerian crude oil export earnings plunged by 77% within three months between January to April 2020.

Related tags :

About Author

FG Records 116% Recovery From Crude Oil Export – OPEC
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

October 5, 2013018

Adejube Pleads Another Chance For Yobo

Ahead of next weekend’s first leg 2014 World Cup Playoff match against Ethiopia, former board member of the Nigerian Football Association (NFA), Elder Dickson Adejube has urged Super Eagles head coach
Read More
March 14, 2014012

JAMB Extends Sales Of Computer Based Test Forms

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the closing date for the sale of application forms for the Computer-based Test till March 31. According to a statement released by Fabi
Read More
June 10, 2014011

Conference Refuses Call To Patronise Illegal Refineries

As part of its deliberations on the report of the Committee on Science and Technology, delegates to the National Conference yesterday rejected a proposal urging government to understudy and further de
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon