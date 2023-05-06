FG Receives Second Batch Of Sudan Evacuees

On Friday afternoon, the second round of Sudanese evacuees arrived in Nigeria. The refugees landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 3 p.m. aboard a Tarco Airline flight.

There were 128 ladies and two guys among them. Government officials and others greeted the returnees. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) had earlier tweeted about their arrival.

NIDCOM said, the flight “left Port Sudan International Airport today, 5th May 2023, at 8:00 am local time, with 130 Nigerian nationals (Evacuees) 128 females and 2 males.

“Estimated time of arrival Port Sudan (PZU) to Juba (JUB)= 2hrs 50 min. Stopover: 1 hrs in Juba JUB to ABV = 03:30 min. Total = 7hrs 30min. The flight is expected to arrive in Abuja around 2:30 pm to 3 pm.”

EVACUATION UPDATE:



Aircraft :B737-300

Company: Tarco Airline



Left Port Sudan International Airport today, 5th May, 2023, at 8:00am local time, with 130 Nigerian nationals (Evacuees) 128 females and 2 males.



Estimated time of arrival

Port Sudan (PZU) to Juba (JUB) 2hrs 50 min… pic.twitter.com/hA17bwwPzp — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) May 5, 2023

The first group of Nigerian evacuees arrived in the country late Wednesday.

Sadiya Farouk, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, and Ahmed Mustapha, Director General of the National Management Emergency Agency (NEMA), greeted them at the airport.