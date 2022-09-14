FG Receives Little Revenue From Mining Sector –RMAFC

According to the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), the governments, particularly the states, have received relatively little money from the mining industry.

This information was provided by Mr Oladele Gboyega, the member of the Commission representing Osun State, at a meeting with Mr Bola Oyebamiji, the State Commissioner for Finance, in Osogbo.

Gboyega also stated that the team was in Osun for the second phase of the nationwide monitoring of revenue collections as well as to observe mining activities throughout the state. Gboyega was received on behalf of the commissioner by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Mineral Resources, Wahab Oyeniyi.

He said, “We have identified the problem that we’re not communicating with ourselves. The state is not communicating with the federal agency, the federal is not communicating with the state.

“So, now we are coming together to fashion out a blueprint that will drive the process to ensure that we sanitise the mining activities.

“We are having clarity as to what we need to do to ensure that the revenue flows to that sector, at least, get to the federation account and it’s enhanced.

“Currently, we are running at a very low, as if the state is not actually benefitting anything from the system now, so we need to up that system to ensure that the maximum value for having resources at their disposal gets to them and that is what we are doing now.”