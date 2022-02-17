fbpx

FG Rebuffs Claim On Sugar Scarcity

February 17, 20220130
CBN Lists Three Companies Licensed To Import Sugar

The Federal Government on Wednesday rebutted claims of imminent sugar scarcity in Nigeria and stressed that there was also no reduction in the production of the commodity.

It cautioned operators in the sector to cease making unnecessary propaganda capable of distorting the progress being recorded in Nigeria’s sugar production industry.

In an advertorial published on Monday, BUA Foods Plc alleged that Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc suspended sugar sales because the 2022 raw sugar allocation had been declined by the government. Flour Mills had since debunked the claim.

BUA also accused Dangote Sugar of halting sales of the product in a bid to create scarcity and force prices to go up.

The Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council, Zacch Adedeji retorted to this in Abuja at the public presentation of the approved 2022 presidential raw sugar quota allocations to representatives of refineries in the sector. He warned operators to stop raising false alarm

Adedeji said, “Only yesterday, the attention of the council was drawn to a publication in some sections of the media credited to BUA Foods on the suspension of sugar sales.

“Given the strategic importance of the sugar value chain to the Nigerian economy, the council wishes to state that there is no known stoppage in sugar production by any of the operators as a result of compliance issues or on the council’s mandate.”

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

