fbpx
FG Reactivates 1,200 Hectares Abandoned Farm Estate In Ekiti

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSLETTER

FG Reactivates 1,200 Hectares Abandoned Farm Estate In Ekiti

April 24, 2021059
FG Reactivates 1,200 Hectares Abandoned Farm Estate In Ekiti

The Federal Government is about to revive an abandoned farm estate on the 1,200 hectares of land in Ekiti State into an integrated farm.

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority in a statement on Friday said the farm estate located in Okeako/Irele Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of the state had been in existence for over 20 years but was abandoned.

The NALDA’s Executive Secretary, Paul Ikonne, said his agency would develop, reactivate and upgrade the 50 hectares of cashew farm, storage and a processing facility on the estate.

Speaking to farmers in the estate, he said, “We are here to make sure that this abandoned estate comes back to life. Your farm produce that you use to take out, you will still take them out to sell but this time it will be fully processed.

“Whatever we are going to produce on this farm will also be processed, we will put processing plants so that we can add value to what we produce.”

READ ALSO: Pandemonium As Imported Cows Escape At MMIA, Lagos

He said, “The solution is, how do we come together to do our businesses so that it would benefit all of us? That is what NALDA would do, I believe that the herders want their cow to be healthy and fattened so they can sell and make profit.

“So NALDA is going to engage them and the communities,  we will create an avenue where they can feed their cattle so that we all can live in peace. Based on that we are doing what we call integrated farming.

“They can buy from us, while we also can buy from them and the farm can benefit through the cattle dung serving as manure.”

In another meeting with the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, the NALDA boss said his agency was in Ekiti to carry out the president’s instructions.

Ikonne said the instructions included to recover and reactivate the Federal Government’s abandoned farm estates across the country and utilise them for agriculture to benefit youths in the grassroots.

Related tags :

About Author

FG Reactivates 1,200 Hectares Abandoned Farm Estate In Ekiti
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Stock Market Investors Lose N383bn In October BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
November 1, 2016081

Equity Investors Lose N3billion As Blue Chip Stocks Wobble

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Equity transactions at the Nigerian Stock Market flagged off the week, on Monday, October 31, on a negative note as investors lost N3 billion following loss
Read More
Dollar COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
September 6, 2017088

Dollar Steadies Against Basket of Currencies

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United States of America dollar steadied on Tuesday, September 5, after investors took in the latest headlines on tensions in the Korean Peninsula befor
Read More
Four-week National Lockdown in England INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
November 1, 20200539

COVID-19: Boris Johnson Announces Four-week National Lockdown in England

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister, has announced a four-week national lockdown in England as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The l
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.