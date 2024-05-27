FG Promises Swift Completion of 378MW Imo Power Plant

The Federal Government has committed to accelerating the completion of the 378.3 megawatts Egbema Power Plant in Imo State, which is currently 70% finished.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, made this announcement during an inspection visit to the power plant over the weekend. He commended Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, for his dedication to collaborating with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) to advance power projects in the state.

Accompanied by NDPHC Managing Director Chiedu Ugbo, the minister praised President Bola Tinubu for signing the 2023 Electricity Act, enabling states to participate actively in the electricity sector. Adelabu highlighted that the completion of the Egbema power plant and related transmission projects would significantly enhance electricity supply in Imo State and surrounding areas.

Governor Uzodinma reaffirmed his commitment to working with the NDPHC to ensure the power plant’s completion, aiming to boost electricity supply in the state. He emphasized the importance of the collaboration, which also includes the 330/33KV switchyard, the Omoku-Egbema-Owerri-Alaoji 330KV DC transmission lines, and the expansion of the Owerri transmission substation.

“The projects are at various stages, with the power plant at a 70% completion stage. This partnership between the Imo State Government and NDPHC is focused on enhancing electricity supply and energizing homes and businesses in Imo State through the completion of the Egbema Power Plant and associated transmission infrastructure,” stated Adelabu’s spokesperson, Bolaji Tunji, on Sunday.