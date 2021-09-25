FG Prohibits SS1, SS2 Students From Sitting For WAEC, NECO, NABTEB

September 25, 2021 128

Students in Senior Secondary Schools 1 and 2 have been restricted from sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the National Examination Council (NECO) and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

This restriction was imposed by the Federal Government through the education ministry in a circular signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong.

The ministry, in the circular, cited the difficulty for students in SS1 and SS2 to “settle down on serious studies”.

It said, “The ministry’s attention has been drawn to the flagrant disregard to its directive on (the) writing of external examinations such as NABTEB (NTC and NBC), WASSCE, NECO (SSCE) by SS1 and SS2 students.

“Students who are involved in the practice find it difficult to settle down on serious studies. They become unruly and distract other students from achieving their goals.

READ ALSO: Ngige Claims Some States Paying Foreigners Five Times Higher Than Nigerians

“Any student caught to have written any of the above examinations in SS1 or SS2 classes will be expelled from the college. All students must write these examinations after they have been duly registered for the examination by the college.

“All students of Federal Unity College should adhere strictly to the content of this circular. And Principals are advised to bring the content of this circular to the knowledge of all parents of the college.”