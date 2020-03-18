FG Prohibits Govt Officials from Overseas Trips

The Federal Government has banned all government officials from embarking on foreign trips as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 disease.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the declaration on Tuesday after the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Task Force Team on the COVID-19.

He also urged Nigerians coming in from outside the country to self-isolate themselves for 14 days to ensure they do not pose a threat to their immediate environment.

Source: Channels TV