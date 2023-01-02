FG Probes Burna Boy Over Late Arrival At Lagos Concert

The Federal Government (FG) is currently investigating singer, Burna Boy, for arriving late at his Lagos concert.

BizWatch Nigeria gathered that many fans of the music star were disgruntled for keeping them waiting at his ‘Love Damini Concert’ on Sunday, January 1, 2023, as they alleged that Burna Boy didn’t appear on stage until six hours after the scheduled time.

Sharing a video from the event, a Twitter user, @ade_adeayo tweeted, “The situation on ground. Almost 2am and Burna Boy’s concert is basically yet to start.

“Some people have been around since 9pm. For an artist with the highest level of international exposure, this is beyond terrible and unprofessional.”

Another Twitter user wrote: Joey Akan, tweeted, “You queue for six hours for fuel;still stand six hours for Burna Boy. Life tough!”

Reacting to the development, Babatunde Irukera, the Director of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), disclosed that he has directed a team to look into the growing complaints against music artistes’ lateness to shows.

“Actually, only a few hours ago some folks reached out to me to consider taking a position regarding Burna Boy’s conduct of delaying his guests beyond acceptable and a generally insecure venue, so much so enthusiasts who had paid left without getting value for the money they spent to watch the show.

“I am having a small team look and review this from all dimensions to see what provisions of the FCCPA (Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act) have been violated and what remedies exist under the law,” Irukera stated.