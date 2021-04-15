FG Printed N60bn, Obaseki Insists

April 15, 2021 97

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has insisted that the Federal Government printed N60 billion in March to support allocation to states.

The Governor in a statement on Wednesday condemned the government for its poor fiscal management strategies and tackled the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, for denying it.

Obaseki said this while reacting to the denial by Zainab that his claim on FG’s printing of N60bn was “untrue”.

Obaseki in a series of tweets said, “While we do not want to join issues with the Federal Ministry of Finance, we believe it is our duty to offer useful advice for the benefit of our country.

“The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, should rally Nigerians to stem the obvious fiscal slide facing our country.

“Rather than play the Ostrich, we urge the government to take urgent steps to end the current monetary rascality, so as to prevent the prevailing economic challenge from degenerating further.

“We believe it is imperative to approach the Nigerian project with all sense of responsibility and commitment and not play to the gallery because ultimately, time shall be the judge of us all.”