FG Pledges To Complete 3 Power Projects in Abia State

December 7, 2020 28

The Federal Government has made commitment to finish and commission three major power projects in Abia State by the first quarter of next year.

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, gave assurance that the three power projects would be delivered within the schedule.

The minister through his spokesman, Aaron Artinas stated that 2×30/40MVA substations 132 KVA transmission lines, which are located in Arochukwu, Ohafia and Ubur-Ihechiowa, were awarded since 2001 but abandoned more than 10 years ago at about 95 percent completion.

READ ALSO: Apapa Gridlock Drives Container Shipping Cost To Nigeria To $600m Monthly

At an inspection visit to the three project locations, the minister expressed disappointment over the abandonment of the projects at their almost complete stage.

He pointed out the immense importance of the power projects to the people not just in terms of boost to power supply, but also, give room for expansion to cover the entire Abia senatorial district.

The Minister was accompanied on his inspection by Senator Orji Kalu to the locations of the abandoned projects, the statement read.