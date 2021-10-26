fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GASPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

FG Plans To Suspend Subsidy By June 2022

October 26, 20210131
Agriculture Sector Slowed Economic Growth In Q2 2021 - Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, says the Federal Government will suspend the payment of subsidy on petrol by June next year.

She stated this while speaking at a panel session during the 27th National Economic Summit held in Abuja.

Ahmed said, “In our 2022 budget, we only factored in subsidy for the first half of the year; the second half of the year, we are looking at complete deregulation of the sector, saving foreign exchange and potentially earning more from the oil and gas industry.

At the session, the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, stated that the continued spending by the Nigerian government on petrol subsidy, could be estimated at N2.9 trillion this year.

According to him, this fund can be channelled to cater to the urgent needs in primary healthcare, basic education and rural roads construction.

“This year, Nigeria is on track to spend N2.9tn on PMS subsidy, which is more than it spends on health,” he said.

READ ALSO: Buhari Approves Expansion Of NSIP To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty

He added, “I think the urgency of doing something now is because the time is going in terms of retaining the hope of young Nigerians in the future and potential of Nigeria. The kinds of things that could be done right away – the petrol subsidy; yes, I hear that six months from now, perhaps with the PIA(Petroleum Industry Act) coming into effect, this will go away.

“But the fact is can Nigeria even afford to wait for those six months? And there is a choice: N3tn to PMS subsidy which is depriving states of much-needed revenues to invest in basic services.”

The Chairman, Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Prof. Doyin Salami, said he had argued for a long time that subsidy really needed to go.

He said, “With the PIA essentially it makes illegal petrol subsidy and yes, there is a period where NNPC and the new regulatory agencies must calibrate themselves, but at the end of this period – and I think it is about six months, which explains why the minister has said for the first half of the year, there is provision.

“My view will be if we could get it done sooner than that, it will be excellent. It releases money. The key point is simply this: we are now, any which way, at the tail end of that conversation, except if we choose not to obey the law. My sense is we will obey the law and subsidy will be gone.”

About Author

FG Plans To Suspend Subsidy By June 2022
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

AUTOMOBILENEWSLETTER
December 7, 20170180

Nissan Car Sales Slips for Second Consecutive Month

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Japanese automobile manufacturer, Nissan Motor Co’s (7201.T) sales of domestic passenger cars slumped by almost half in November, its second straight month
Read More
NEWSLETTERTechnology & Business
April 2, 20190239

Apple to Improve Battery Capacity of 2019 iPhone Models

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Apple will launch the 2019 iPhone generation in September with a series of massive upgrades, including in the battery department. Top-rated Apple analyst Mi
Read More
NEWSLETTERTechnology & Business
April 23, 20190172

Samsung Stalls on Release of Galaxy Fold

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Samsung has announced that the company will be delaying the release of the Galaxy Fold. “We recently unveiled a completely new mobile category: a smar
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.