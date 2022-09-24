FG Plans To Sell Electricity Transmission Company

The Federal Government is preparing to sell the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). The new step follows delayed talks between the Federal Government and the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), which has threatened to shut down the economy.

On the condition of anonymity, sources said that discussions to address ongoing disagreements between workers and the federal government have reached a snag and are “currently not delivering the expected outcomes.”

“The Federal Government is quietly negotiating with buyers to sell the TCN. The process will be announced soon,” the source had said.

The workers have, for the second time, threatened to shut down the national grid over unmet demands by the Federal Government.

According to the Zonal Organising Secretary, North-West, NUEE, Comrade Dukat Ayuba, while briefing newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday, explained that although negotiation was still ongoing, the group would embark on a fresh strike.

He added, “That was why we kicked against privatising the distribution sector because the investors don’t have the capacity and expertise. As committed Nigerians, we advised the government against it. But the government was hellbent on doing so.”

According to him, investors were still running with antiquated equipment dating back 35, 40, and 50 years, noting that one would expect them to replace the obsolete equipment upon their arrival, but nothing had been done.

He bemoaned the fact that the country still generated 5,000 megawatts of power, claiming that it was the same old 5,000 megawatts with no advantage from privatization.

Joe Ajaero, General Secretary of the NUEE, acknowledged the facts of the halted discussions. He informed us that no agreement had been reached.

“No agreement yet. They are playing pranks. To compute the money they owe, they said their database is corrupted. Even the meeting of today has been put off,” he said.