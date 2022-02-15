FG Plans Gas Exports To Europe, EU To Supports Nigeria With N385bn

February 15, 2022 153

The European Union (EU) under its Gateway Initiative has said that it will invest about 820m euros (N385bn) in the Nigerian digital economy sector over the next three years.

The Executive Vice President, EU, Mrs. Margre Vestager, disclosed this in a statement signed by Mrs. Uwa Suleiman, the spokesperson for the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy on Monday, in Abuja.

The statement read in part “The European Union under its Gateway Initiative has disclosed plans to invest about £820m in the Nigerian Digital Economy sector over the next three years.”

Vestager, who was on a working visit, said the union plans to invest in digital infrastructure investments, digitalization of public services, digital entrepreneurship, digital skills, and digital governance.

She was quoted as saying, “Nigeria has immense potential for digitalization and with a combination of £160m in grants and £660m in loans, the EU aims to comprehensively support Nigeria’s digitalization strategy.”

In his response, the Minister, Isa Pantami, expressed thanked the EU for the intervention and affirmed the Federal Government’s willingness to partner with the EU.

“Africa has always looked up to Europe in the area of technological advancements and this partnership is a welcome development that will project the digitalization aspirations of our country,” he said.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said Nigeria was planning to increase gas export to The EU.

He disclosed this in a statement on Monday titled, ‘Nigeria EU to work together on The digital economy, explore raising LNG supply to European countries.’

Addressing the EU delegation, Osinbajo was quoted as saying, “We are relieved to hear of the EU’s support on gas as a transition fuel. It’s some bit of relief.”

He added, “The importance of the energy relationship between Nigeria and the EU also featured, while consideration of all options for increased supply of Liquified Natural Gas from Nigeria to the EU was agreed to, following a request from the EU. A technical meeting on this will be convened shortly.”