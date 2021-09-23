FG Plans Fresh Lawsuit Against Igboho

September 23, 2021 42

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, on Thursday, hinted that fresh charges may be filed against Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemi also known as Sunday Igboho.

Malami spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York, saying the government was looking into the judgment served at the Oyo State High Court as well as the law supporting the jurisdiction of the case.

Justice Ladiran Akintola of Oyo State High Court had last week awarded N20 billion damages against the Department of State Service (DSS) for the illegal invasion of Sunday Igboho’s residence on July 1, 2021.

An application was filed on July 22 before the Ibadan Division of the Oyo State High Court after DSS officers invaded the home of the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, home in Ibadan and carted away valuables.

In the application, Igboho also sought a court order instructing the Federal Government and the other respondents to tender a public apology in two national dailies.

Joined in the suit are the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the State Security Service, and the Director of SSS and the Oyo State Government.

The federal government had earlier said it would appeal the court’s decision.

Malami said, “As far as this matter is concerned, which court is it that has the jurisdiction to determine it? And as you rightly know, obedient to court orders and court judgments.

“But then you have to understand within the context of such obedience that there are associated rights and interests that are vested in the federal government.

“Inclusive of rights of appealing against a judgment, inclusive of the right to file an application for setting aside the purported judgment and order.

“And indeed, inclusive of the possibility of filling a fresh action if indeed the jurisdiction of the court that was alleged to have indeed handed that judgment is an issue.

“So, we are doing the needful in terms of looking at the law as it exists and then working within the context of the law in ensuring that justice is done as far as the contending issues between the parties are concerned.”