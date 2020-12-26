FG Picks CSO For Monitoring Projects Funded With Recovered Abacha Loot

December 26, 2020 16

The Federal Government announced that it has selected a civil society organization to monitor the execution of projects financed with $311 million, being money recovered from the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey as Abacha loot.

According to a statement released on Thursday by Umar Gwandu who is the special assistant on media and public relations to Abubakar Malami, the AGF said the engagement of the CSO was to enhance transparency in the management of the repatriated funds.

“The federal executive council approved the award of the consultancy monitoring of the projects; 2nd Niger Bridge, Abuja to Kano Express Way and Lagos to Ibadan Expressway to CLEEN Foundation, a Nigerian-based CSO, ” the statement read.

“The selection process included the participation of the other two countries that signed the tripartite agreement for the return of the Abacha stolen assets; the United States of America and the Bailiwick of Jersey.

“This engagement is in line with President Buhari’s commitment to open government and the principles of The Global Forum on Asset Recovery (GFAR) as well as the UN Convention Against Corruption provisions on Asset Recovery.”

According to the statement, FG assented after Malami made a presentation on the competitive bidding process involving 17 Nigerian and international CSOs and businesses.