FG Partners World Bank To Empower Anambra Youths With 100m

May 16, 2022 190

In partnership with the World Bank, the Federal Government has given N100 million to Anambra State youths for development and empowerment.

The funds were distributed during the first part of the Anambra COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus, AN-CARES project’s four-day training for youngsters in Anambra State.

Over 500 adolescents were trained during the exercise, which took place at Ekwulobia in the state’s Aguata Local Government Area.

The youths, who took part in the program, were chosen from the state’s ten pilot local government areas and awarded N200,000 each for empowerment.

Aguata, Anambra West, Awka North and South, Idemili South, Ihiala, Nnewi North and South, Ogbaru, and Onitsha South are among the pilot regions.

In her speech, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake, the Chairman of the Steering Committee and the Anambra State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget said that the Prof Chukwuma Soludo-led administration would always ensure that Anambra youths benefit from any Federal Government handout.

Nnake urged the Anambra State Cares team (AN-CARES) to guarantee that the livelihood project was properly implemented and that the beginning grants were distributed to the correct people.

She advised the recipients to use the funding wisely to boost productivity and innovation.

Mr Raph Enukorah, the Head of State’s Cash Transfer Unit and Anambra COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Project, had earlier in his speech urged the beneficiaries to increase their knowledge of financial and business management during training and to use the money wisely.

Miss Ndidiamaka Ezenwafor and Mr Aloysius Okafor, two of the beneficiaries, expressed excitement over the program and thanked the state and federal governments and the World Bank for picking the intervention pledging to take advantage of the chance.

Also present at the event were the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, the Head of Anambra State COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Coordinating Unit, and Mrs. Ogochukwu Orji.