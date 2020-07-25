FG Orders Mandatory COVID-19 Test for All Civil Servants

Cases hit 39,539, with 16,559 discharged and 845 deaths

The federal government yesterday issued a circular directing all MDAs to carry out COVID-19 tests for all civil servants.

The circular, dated July 17, 2020, and addressed to all Permanent Secretaries, was issued by the Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan.

It was signed on her behalf by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Dr Evelyn Ngige.

Meanwhile, the 591 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria yesterday, took the number of confirmed cases to 39,539, with 16,559 discharged and 845 deaths.

The COVID-19 test circular, a copy which was sighted by THISDAY last night, indicated that the federal government had made provisions for facilities to allow the conduct of the test at THISDAY Dome and Nanet Suites, as part of efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.

”Accordingly, your are required to notify all staff of the availability of the testing facility, to enable members of staff who experience COVID-19 related symptoms and those wishing to get tested in yours MDAs to take advantage of this opportunity.

”The Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation has also updated the ”Guidelines on the Control of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Service-Wide” to address emerging issues in the control of the disease in the work environment. The guidelines can be accessed on the website of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (www.ohcsf.gov.ng),” the circular said.

Ngige requested all permanent secretaries to bring the contents of the circular to the attention of all staff and ensure that all parastatals and agencies under their supervision were notified.

The updated guidelines on the control of coronavirus in the civil service was developed through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and is intended to provide workable strategies for all MDAs and their staff to mitigate the impact of the outbreak in the workplace and wherever all civil servants are.

Some of its recommendations include approval of sick leave for staff who fall sick, restriction of movement in MDAs, discontinuation of non-essential travel and provision of face masks, gloves and respiratory protection for relevant staff among others.

Source: THISDAY