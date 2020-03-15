FG Orders Immediate Closure of Chinese Restaurant Discriminating against Nigerians

The federal government Saturday ordered the immediate closure of Haufei Chinese Restaurant in Victoria Island, Lagos for allegedly refusing Nigerians access.

The Chief Executive, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera announced the closure via his Twitter handle, @TundeIrukera Saturday.

There can’t be any acceptable reason to discriminate against any national, more so Nigerian in Nigeria. That we walked into a restaurant that openly declined service on account of our race is simply ludicrous. The only response to this openly outrageous conduct is interim closure — Babatunde Irukera (@TundeIrukera) March 14, 2020

The agency shut the restaurant for alleged discrimination, noting that restaurant’s staffers admitted that it was the business policy of the Chinese owners not to allow Nigerians into the restaurant.

It said: “Today, March 14, FCCPC closed Haufei Restaurant & Mall at 33 Aboyade Cole, Victoria Island based on credible intelligence and surveillance that the business declines service to Nigerians.

“Staff of the business outfit admitted this is the policy and our operatives experienced same. Haufei Restaurant & Mall now closed for further regulatory action,” the agency said.

The cumulative effect of the protest by some Nigerians led FCCPC to carry out its investigation, which ultimately led to the Saturday clampdown.

Shi Shi Chinese, a Chinese Restaurant in Ikeja, had been accused of preventing Nigerians from entering its establishment on the grounds that they are Nigerians.

A citizen complained that he could not enter the restaurant unless he was accompanied by a Chinese person. The restaurant located on 21B, Emina Crescent, Off Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos to confirm if the allegation was true.

On March 19, 2019, Punch reported that one of its correspondents visited the restaurant and was refused an entry into the restaurant by a security guard. The security guard reportedly told the correspondent he was acting on instructions.

In an interview, a Director of the restaurant, Mr. Niyi Adegbite had said: “All over the world, Chinese restaurants are not open to every Tom, Dick and Harry.”

Adegbite had also said: “I want to debunk all the allegations. The restaurant is open to everyone. But you know, Chinese restaurant is not for every Tom, Dick and Harry. Nobody can just enter.

“Come, and I will conduct you round the restaurant. I’m a Nigerian and how can I prevent my fellow people from entering in? But, of course, it’s for gentlemen, not for everyone. The restaurant is divided into two sections. There is one open to the public and there is one called Hot Spot.

“The Hot Spot is where you enter and cook on your own. All the ingredients are made available. But it’s only for Chinese nationals. Maybe it’s this one that some people tried entering and were disallowed and is now causing the outcry.”

Source: THISDAY