FG Okays Reopening of NYSC Orientation Camps Nationwide

The federal government has asked the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to begin preparations to reopen its orientation camps nationwide.

Sani Aliyu, national coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, broke the news on Thursday during a briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

He, however, urged the scheme to ensure that it consolidate on the safety measures currently put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 when camps reopen.

“For the National Youth Service Corps, the NYSC is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for the reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions open,” he said.

“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of Covid-19 when this process starts.”

The development comes nearly 6 months after the NYSC had suspended orientation exercise in all camps nationwide over coronavirus fears.

In March, the scheme had asked all the 2020 batch A stream 1 corps members to proceed to their places of primary assignment.

It added that “they shall be invited back to the orientation camps when the situation improves, just like it happened a few years ago when the nation was confronted by the Ebola virus threat.”

