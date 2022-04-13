fbpx

FG Must Find New Ways To Key Into Mobile Money Opportunities

April 13, 2022074
NITDA, FCCPC Partner To Tackle Customers’ Data By Moneylenders

A Tech Specialist, Eniola Adenuga, has said the current global trends suggest that mobile money has the potential of making a significant contribution to Nigeria’s economy.

With the proliferation of technology globally, Nigeria has a significant economic disparity, whose gap can be closed by leveraging technology through telecommunications.

He noted that across the world’s emerging economies, two billion individuals and 200 million small businesses in these regions today lack access to traditional banking services such as savings, investments, or access to credit. This reality leaves them prone to predatory lenders and other concerns.

He said, “When you look at the number of people who have active bank accounts and look at the number of people who have active mobile lines in Nigeria, you find that there is a huge gap there, and where there are gaps, there are opportunities to be tapped.”

The National Bureau of Statistics reported that in the fourth quarter of 2021, the number of Internet subscribers in Nigeria grew to 154.3 million, which towered over the 79.3 million active bank accounts recorded in Nigeria in 2019.

In the last ten years, mobile money has grown in certain regions as an effective tool for financial inclusion. It serves as the mainstream financial service in several markets, helping millions move from an informal cash economy into a thriving digital economy.

There are now about 316 live mobile money deployments across 98 countries worldwide. About ten years ago, that number was 169 in 71 countries.

Eniola, the Founder of VTel, agrees that more people are getting captured and enjoying the benefits of a digital ecosystem.

According to him, VTel, as a digital service provider offering e-commerce and digital value-added services, has also enabled people to transact more often using digital channels now than ever.

“With mobile money, people are able to send and receive money with ease, even in the most remote of villages. No one is left out and everyone can partake of the immense benefits that a digitized country and economy offers,” he said.

With transaction values hitting the trillion-dollar mark in 2021, mobile money hit a milestone faster than anticipated for the industry.

LCCI: Nigeria’s Debt-to-GDP Threshold Unreliable
