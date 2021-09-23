fbpx

FG Moves To Recover £200m Looted Funds, Assets

September 23, 2021095
The Federal Government has said that it was considering “the possibility” of recovering 200 million stolen funds and assets stowed away overseas.

This was disclosed by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, in New York, United States while discussing the efforts of the Federal Government in its fight against corruption.

He said that the government was “pursuing” scattered assets across the world belonging to “certain personalities.”

Malami said, “We are looking at the possibility of recovering further 200m pounds among others but then, that does not mean they are not other associated assets being pursued, in terms of other countries of the world inclusive of Ireland,” Malami said.

“We are pursuing a lot of assets across the globe and then we intend to coordinate further meetings relating to recovery in the United Kingdom which is associated with certain personalities.”

The minister added that the “government is trying to gather international momentum associated with the processes and procedures, in terms of making things easier for countries to recover assets with ease.”

