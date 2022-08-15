FG Moves To Create Engineering Protocols To Reduce Infrastructure Failure

To reduce infrastructure failures and notable incidences of building collapse, the Federal Government is working with partners in the construction industry to establish the Nigerian Engineering Codes and Standards.

It announced this at the just finished 30th Engineering Assembly, held in Abuja, through its council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria.

Ali Rabiu, the president of COREN, said during his speech that the assembly’s discussion would centre on the domestication and creation of codes, standards, and regulations to solve Nigeria’s failing engineering infrastructure.

He said, “Consistent with the initiative of the council to institute the Nigerian Engineering Codes and Standards and for which a council standing committee was inaugurated, I hereby confirm as an update that much has not been achieved, and there is a need for a review and articulation of the issues.

“There has been various contestation on propriety of having the Nigerian codes and standards, which is the position of some stakeholders, while others advise that we adopt one of the existing ones.

“The council after a review of the situation ultimately decided that the most responsible and respectful approach was to hold a detailed discussion of the subject, hence the choice of the theme of this year’s assembly.”

Rabiu added, “It is our conviction that enacting and adaptation of Nigerian codes and standards will ensure a robust engineering practice and provide solutions to the incessant failure of engineering facilities and infrastructure in Nigeria, particularly building structures.”

The COREN president urged the assembly attendees to commit as engineers to finding solutions to Nigeria’s numerous developmental problems.

On the occasion of the 30th assembly, he noted that the council had routinely called the Engineering Assembly since 1992 as a gathering of Nigerian engineers, essential stakeholders, and supporters of the engineering profession.

“The assembly provides a unique opportunity for all of us to rub minds on topical issues affecting engineering and reflect on the growth of the profession and its contributions to the development of our great country,” Rabiu stated.