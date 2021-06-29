fbpx
FG Moves NIN-SIM Integration Deadline To July 26

The deadline for the ongoing national identification number (NIN) and subscriber identity module (SIM) integration exercise ordered by the federal government has been extended till July 26, 2021.

This was announced in a statement jointly signed by the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) Director of Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, and the Head of Corporate Communications at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Kayode Adegoke, in which both agencies stated that the deadline was extended following stakeholders’ request.

The previous deadline was expected to elapse on June 30, 2021.

The agencies disclosed via the statement that a total of 57.3 million unique NIN enrolments have been completed, with an average of three to four SIMs per NIN.

“As at June 28, 2021, a total of 5,410 enrolment systems are now available across the country and this would significantly ease the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM. It is worthy of note that there were only about 800 such enrolment systems as at December 2020,” the statement reads.

“The Federal Government has approved the extension as part of its efforts to make it easier for its citizens and residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension.

“There are now a total of 57.3 million unique NIN enrolments, with average of 3 to 4 SIMs per NIN. With the great number of enrolment centres across the country, every citizen and legal resident should be able to obtain their NINs.”

It quoted the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, as saying, on behalf of the Federal Government, that he appreciates the patience being exhibited by Nigerians in complying with the directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Umar Dambatta, and the Director-General of NIMC, Aliyu Azeez, were said to have encouraged Nigerians and legal residents to ensure they use the opportunity to complete the process of enrolment and verification.

