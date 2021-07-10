FG, Medical Professionals Fail To Reach Agreement On Hazard Allowance

July 10, 2021 108

The Federal Government (FG) has failed to reach an agreement concerning a new hazard allowance for medical doctors and other health professionals.

Demands

A meeting of the Presidential Committee on Hazard Allowance (comprising government officials and health professionals) on Thursday night ended without an agreement and was adjourned indefinitely to allow FG and Health Professionals to unify their demands.

Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment told journalists after the meeting in Abuja that members of the Joint Health Care Workers Union (JOHESU) and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) needed time to unify their demands, while the FG needed time to study the new proposals from the Health Workers.

READ ALSO: Drivers’ Licence: FRSC Kicks Off Computer-Based Test For Applicants

Hazard Allowance

Ngige revealed that the FG is working to ensure that all the demands for a rise in health-workers hazard allowance stay within the initial ₦37.5 billion which is what the government earlier proposed to the health workers.

“The two big bodies have given their final positions now so the government has taken the final position and I also allowed them time to see if they can discuss among themselves as they did just before the COVID-19 and we came out with a COVID hazard allowance,” Ngige said.

“We are giving them that same ample opportunity to see if we can give they can meet and harmonise their positions. A quantum of money, ₦37.5billion, is what it comes to, so we are trying to within that realm of ₦37.5 billion. The proposals they have submitted differ and they are not able to harmonise now.

“We will also take those positions back to Provisions Salaries Committee and look at it with Salaries, Income and Wages and we can then take a government position based on that. We are journeying sine die for the government side to also look at those two positions and see whether we can do a middle-of-the-road.”