FG May Reintroduce Tollgates As 12 Highways Are Set For Concession

The Federal Government is set to receive the Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance for 12 pilot federal highways that are lined up concessioning.

This development suggests that toll collection may be reintroduced for the investors to recover their investments on the projects.

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Abuja revealed that a dozen roads were under the purview of the ministry’s Highway Development Management Initiative.

BizWatchNigeria learnt that the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission would hand over the certificate to the ministry today at the FMWH headquarters in Abuja.

It was further gathered that the 12 highways combined represent about 1,963km and less than 5.6 per cent of Nigeria’s 35,000km federal highway network.

The 12 routes of the pilot phase include Benin-Asaba, Abuja-Lokoja, Kano-Katsina, Onitsha-Owerri, Shagamu-Benin and Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga.

Others include Kano-Shuari and Potiskum-Damaturu, Lokoja-Benin, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Ilorin-Jebba, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta, and Lagos-Badagry-Seme border.

A document on the objectives of the HDMI stated that the initiative would attract sustainable investment/funding in the development of road infrastructure.

It said the HDMI would maximise the use of assets along the right-of-way and develop other highway furniture.