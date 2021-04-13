FG May Extend Phase 1 Of COVID-19 Vaccination

April 13, 2021 56

The Federal Government (FG) says it may extend the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the country by two weeks.

Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), disclosed this saying the extension will allow more persons receive their first doses.

Nigeria received its first batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on March 2, 2021.

According to the NPHCDA, frontline health workers, COVID-19 rapid response teams, laboratory network, petrol station workers and strategic leaders will be among the first to be vaccinated.

First Phase

The first phase is expected to end today.

Shuaib revealed that at least 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered on Nigerians.

“By the vaccination timeline, the exercise ought to end today (Tuesday) but due to increasing demands by Nigerians, the government may extend the deadline,” he said.

“I think, a two-week extension is likely to create more access for vaccination. So far, 1.2 million out of the 2 million vaccines have been administered on Nigerians.

“We will continue to provide the right environment for easier vaccination.”

On the second dose of the vaccine for recipients of the first jab, Shuaib said it is “normally about eight to 12 weeks after the first dose”.

WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had raised the alarm that Africa received less than two percent of the 690 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered across the world.

The global agency called for more vaccination in the fight against COVID-19.