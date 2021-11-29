fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

FG May Extend Implementation Of 2021 Budget

November 29, 20210149
FG May Extend Implementation Of 2021 Budget

The Federal Government may extend the implementation of capital projects in the 2021 Appropriation Act till next year (2022) following the inability of many ministries and agencies to conclude their procurement process until the last quarter of this year.

Many heads of the MDAs who appeared before the various Senate standing committees for their 2021 budget performances, blamed their inability to execute their capital projects on the outright ban placed on the procurement process from January to May 31.

Specifically, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, told the Senate Committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency that the Federal Government issued a circular to delay the implementation of capital components in the 2021 budget till May 31, this year.

He said, “FERMA, like other MDAs got circulars that delayed and deferred commencement of the implementation of the 2021 budget till May 31.

“In order to get a clear picture of the delay in procurement, the committee should begin its reckoning from June.

“This means that the budget has run essentially for five months in real-time this year, not for 11 months.”

Investigations by our correspondent who monitored the budget defence sessions of the MDAs at the various Senate panels indicated that most of them did not achieve up to 70 per cent implementation of their capital projects, one month to the end of the year.

WTO Suspends Conference Over New COVID-19 Variant

About Author

FG May Extend Implementation Of 2021 Budget
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 26, 20130199

Automobiles To Look Out For In 2014

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Automobile lovers have expressed anxiety as to which brand of automobiles will meet up to their expectation come 2014.The coming year has been predicted to
Read More
stock market BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 28, 20180268

Global Stocks Index Down as Bear Roams Markets

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Global stocks slipped to approach two-month lows on Wednesday, June 27. Meanwhile, a 2 percent slide in Chinese equities on and a fresh weakening in the yua
Read More
TCN Suffers N1.7bn Loss In 9 Months As Insurgents Vandalize Installations In North-east COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
March 23, 20200284

Nigeria’s $200 million Electrification Project to Address Energy Challenge – REA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Managing Director of Electrification Agency (REA), Mr. Ahmad Salihijo, at the weekend, assured Nigerians that the recently launched $200m Nigeria Electr
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.