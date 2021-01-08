fbpx
FG May Consider Another Lockdown – Sani Aliyu

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER

FG May Consider Another Lockdown – Sani Aliyu

January 8, 2021025
FG May Consider Another Lockdown - Sani Aliyu

Following the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu has hinted that the Federal Government may consider another lockdown.

He made the disclosure at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing in Abuja, on Thursday.

“If these numbers continue to go up and we start having significant deaths, we will have no option. If we do not want to lock down, now is the time to make sure that we follow the non-pharmaceutical interventions,” Aliyu said urging Nigerians to take COVID-19 safety guidelines seriously.

The PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha also at the briefing stated that the rise in the number of infections daily is disturbing and requires serious attention.

“The Presidential Task Force is very concerned about the increasing daily numbers that we are recording.

READ ALSO: Once Again Sowore’s Bail Application Suffers Setback

“On 6th of January 2021, we recorded 1,664 infections. This is yet another all-time high in Nigerian and we must all take full responsibility through compliance and vigilance,” the SGF said.

The Federal Government had in March 2020 imposed a lockdown on the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as well as Lagos and Ogun States for over five weeks as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the first wave of the pandemic.

About Author

FG May Consider Another Lockdown – Sani Aliyu
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

National Livestock Transformation Plan COVERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 28, 2018044

Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting as Buhari visits Borno

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting started around 11.03am when Osinbajo arrived the Counc
Read More
Nuclear Treaty with Russia COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
August 2, 2019047

US Dumps Nuclear Treaty with Russia

The US is set to formally withdraw from a nuclear treaty with Russia, raising fears of a new arms race. The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) was signed by US President Ronald Reagan and
Read More
COVERENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS
February 2, 2017051

Beyoncé Pregnant With Twins

Beyoncé  Knowles has confirmed that she is expecting twins. The news came in an Instagram post yesterday evening. The singer – who already has a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, with hus
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon