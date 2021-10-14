FG Mandates Civil Servants To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

October 14, 2021 168

The Federal Government has mandated Federal civil servants to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who also serves as the Chairman of the presidential steering committee (PSC) on COVID-19, on Wednesday disclosed that employees who fail to comply with the directive will be refused entry into their places of work.

Mustapha stated that workers will be mandated to show proof of vaccination and or a negative COVID-19 result beginning from December 1.

“With effect from 1st December 2021, federal government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours, to gain access to their offices, in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions. An appropriate service-wide advisory/circular will be issued to guide the process,” he said.

According to the SGF, testing statistics generated over the last four weeks have shown that the infection rate is going down in some states, while in others, the trajectory is upward.

He said the restrictions placed on travellers coming into Nigeria from South Africa, Turkey, and Brazil have been eased.

“The honorable minister of aviation today presented the position of African countries on vaccine passport which some economic blocks and countries wish to impose, for travel purposes,” he said.

“This is because African countries have found it difficult to access the vaccines for their citizens in sufficient number.

“Over several months, four countries were placed on high-level restriction for travelers from such countries. The PSC has after a review of the developments in these countries, decided to remove South Africa, Turkey, and Brazil from the restricted list.

“As you are aware, the UK has eased restrictions on fully vaccinated travelers from Nigeria to the UK with effect from 11th October.”

He noted that the PSC will continue to review Nigeria’s protocols based on global developments, science, and national experience.