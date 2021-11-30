fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER

FG Lists New Savings Bond On Stock Market

November 30, 2021035
FG Lists New Savings Bond On Stock Market

The Federal Government has listed its latest issuances under its Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond (FGNSB) on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited.

The listing of the two tranches of the FGNSB issued earlier this month paved the way for bondholders to trade on their holdings.

FG offered a 2-Year FGN Savings Bond due November 10, 2023 at a coupon of 7.376 per cent per annum. It also simultaneously offered a 3-Year FGN Savings Bond due November 10, 2024 at coupon of 8.376 per cent per annum. The July 2021 offer was the 53rd tranche of the savings bond, introduced in 2017.

Regulatory documents showed that the government raised about ₦418 million under the savings bonds in November 2021.

A total of 133,407 units of the two-year bond valued at ₦133.41 million were listed at par value of ₦1,000 while a total of 285.44 million units of the three-year bond valued at ₦285.44 million were listed at par value of ₦1,000.

The coupon payment dates for the bonds, which pay interest rates quarterly are February 10, May 10, August 10 and November 10 respectively.

Usually, the minimum subscription to the bonds, offered at ₦1,000 per unit, is ₦5,000 or five units and in multiples of ₦1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of ₦50 million.

Binance Unveils Collaboration with BBN Stars

About Author

FG Lists New Savings Bond On Stock Market
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

February 18, 20160234

Seven Energy Secures $100million New Equity Capital

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Integrated gas company, Seven Energy International Limited, on Wednesday, February 17, announced that it had secured US$100 million of new equity capital. T
Read More
Nigeria loses N127b yearly to cybercrime COVERLEGAL
October 21, 20155199

Nigeria Lost N6.2billion To Cyber Crimes In 2014

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria lost about N6.2bn to cyber crimes in 2014, an official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Bank Fraud Section, Mr Ibrahim Shazali
Read More
BPE Plans To Revive Moribund Privatised Enterprises BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
October 31, 20180303

BPE to Generate Over N300 Billion from Privatisation Activities

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) says it will generate over N300 billion from its privatisation and commercialisation activities to support the 2018 b
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.