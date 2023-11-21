FG Launches Cassava Processing Plant in Ondo, Promising 1,000 Jobs

The Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), on behalf of the Federal Government, has unveiled a cutting-edge integrated cassava processing plant in Igbara-Oke. The facility is expected to generate 1,000 jobs across the cassava value chain.

Dr. Jumai Adamu-Tutuwa, the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of FIIRO, made this announcement during the plant’s inauguration ceremony in Igbara-Oke, located in the Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Adamu-Tutuwa highlighted that the project aligns with the current administration’s commitment to bolstering food security and propelling the nation toward greater economic heights. She emphasized that the modern cassava processing plant would significantly contribute to job creation and wealth generation in Ondo State.

Key features of the modern integrated cassava processing plant include its daily requirement of close to 10 tons of cassava roots. To meet this demand, over 20 farmers are expected to supply an average of half a ton or 500kg each day. The plant is designed to enhance productivity and promote rural socio-economic development throughout the cassava value chain, involving processors, marketers, farmers, transporters, and other stakeholders.

Adamu-Tutuwa expressed confidence that the plant would boost the capacity of farmers, foster trade, and promote peaceful coexistence in the Igbara-Oke community and its surroundings. She emphasized its role in addressing post-harvest losses and reducing wastage of cassava products in the community and across Ondo State.

The Director-General highlighted the project’s objective to build a people-centered and technology-driven organization, motivating farmers and the workforce toward self-development, career growth, job satisfaction, and efficient service delivery.

She underlined the importance of identifying and leveraging assets to drive value through constant and market-driven innovative research. Adamu-Tutuwa asserted that the plant, when used judiciously in conjunction with the fertile land of Igbara-Oke, would significantly contribute to the community and state’s development, growth, and overall betterment.

“In utilizing the facility judiciously, it will drive value to Nigerian assets, particularly the fertile land of Igbara-Oke, positioning it at the forefront of industrialization, productivity, food security, and national development,” she concluded.