FG, Labour To Review Report On Petrol Pricing, Electricity Tariff

February 3, 2021

The Federal Government and organised labour have received the report of the Technical Committee on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Pricing Framework.

At the end of a bipartite meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday between the Federal Government and Organised Labour, Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, disclosed that the meeting had been adjourned to February 22, 2021 when the parties would deliberate on the report.

This was made known in a statement on Tuesday signed by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations at the ministry, Charles Akpan.

He said the adjournment was to enable the representatives of oganised labour subject the report to analyses.

The Technical Committees on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Pricing Framework, and on Electricity Tariff were set up to examine the two policies in relation to the demands of the labour unions.

The technical committee was set up last year to come up with a viable framework for PMS price modulation.

Ngige said, “The Committee on Petroleum Pricing has finished their work and sent in their report. We have received and adopted the report.

“Labour asked for some time to subject the report to their various organs. It is a technical report, so they need further elucidation from their technical and research teams.”

Ngige also noted that the report of the Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff would be ready in a week’s time, and would also be reviewed alongside that of Petroleum Pricing on 22 February when the meeting would reconvene.

Also speaking, the President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, stated that organised labour needed to carry out consultations to come up with clear positions on what would be beneficial to both all Nigerians, including workers.

He pointed out that the issues at stake touched on the life of every Nigerian.

Wabba stated, “The whole essence of what we are arguing about is how to bring not only price stability but also affordability.”

Earlier, at the beginning of the meeting, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, had assured Labour of Government’s commitment to the implementation of decisions reached at the meeting.

According to him, “Our pledge on the government side is that whatever decisions are reached, we will ensure that government honoursit’s own part of the bargain, so that we can maintain and sustain industrial harmony in our nation.”