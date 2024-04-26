FG Joins States, Others On Economic, Financial Inclusion

In order to provide Nigerians with inexpensive financial services, the Federal Government, State Governments, and Private Sector Partners have signed the “Aso Accord” for Economic and Financial Inclusion.

The agreement was inked at the Presidential Villa in Abuja during a two-day workshop on economic and financial inclusion. The Office of the Technical Advisor to the President on Financial Inclusion (Office of the Vice-President) was responsible for organizing the event.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Federal Government by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso.

The Chairman, of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, signed the accord on behalf of the states, and the Managing Director of Sterling Bank Plc., Mr Abubakar Suleiman signed on behalf of the private sector.

Declaring the workshop open, Shettima demanded a renewed commitment from state governors and other key players in the nation’s economic and financial inclusion space to forge a more inclusive and prosperous future for all Nigerians.

He said that President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive economic growth for sustainable development had been unmistakable. According to him, at the core of Tinubu’s economic recovery strategy lies a multifaceted approach aimed at rescuing the economy through various means.

“The means include job creation, ensuring food security, eradicating extreme poverty, and notably, facilitating access to capital.

“They also demonstrate our resolve to reinvent a system where economic empowerment is not just a dream but a tangible reality for all.”

Shettima noted that the inspiration to engage critical stakeholders in the workshop stemmed from the shared interests that aligned with the stark reality that Nigeria cannot afford to maintain the status quo.

He expressed confidence that the depth of expertise within the reach of participants was enough to power their grand ideas for financial inclusion.

“This accord will symbolise a renewed and active commitment from all leaders in the economic and financial inclusion space, affirming our collective resolve to forge a more inclusive and prosperous future for every Nigerian,” he said.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Sen. Hassan Hadejia, said expectations are high as stakeholders are expected to, among other things, intercept the rising gender gap in financial inclusion.

He noted that the concept must integrate equality and accessibility of financial services to all and sundry.

“President Tinubu’s charge to stakeholders at the forum is to ensure that no one should be left behind as stakeholders adopt new strategies and models of meeting set targets.

The 14th Emir of Kano and former CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, emphasised the need for a review of strategies for enhancing financial inclusion and literacy across the country.

Sanusi noted that it was a continuous work requiring consistent implementation. He stressed the need for the integration of financial literacy into the educational curriculum of schools in the country.

He explained that there was a direct correlation between financial exclusion and the wave of insecurity and poverty levels, among other vices in the country.

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo advocated the adoption and deployment of technology to boost the digital environment to strengthen access to financial services in rural communities.

Aiyedatiwa noted the work done by the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency, especially in the rural areas, to expand financial services to small businesses and individuals.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy said financial inclusion was an integral element of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Tinubu’s administration.

“This will ensure prosperity for all Nigerians by reaching the 100 per cent financial inclusion mark,” he said.

The representative of the CBN Governor, Dr Clement Buari, who is the bank’s Director of Strategy Management, said the apex bank was doing a lot to accelerate financial inclusion across the country.

He gave the assurance that the CBN would continue to collaborate with stakeholders to accelerate the process of bringing individuals and businesses into the financial institutions.