FG Issues Warning To Contractors In Charge Of Projects In Power Sector

October 30, 2021091
The federal government has issued a warning to contractors in charge of projects in the power sector to avoid any form of shoddy performance.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, and the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy Agba, stated that the Federal Government would no longer accept contractors who cause setbacks.

The media aide to the minister of state for power, Ofem Uket, in a released statement stated that the Ministers issued the warning at a strategic technical competence and performance evaluation meeting with contractors in the power sector.

The ministers noted that some key projects of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, including the 330/132/33 kV line Lafia handled by AK-AY Energy are set for commissioning in November.

READ ALSO: PILA Set To Commission Secretariat, To Host Industry Night

The media aide also stated that ongoing power sector reforms of the federal government are hesitant to any form of sabotage and sub-standard jobs by contractors.

He further disclosed that the AK- AY Energy had demonstrated capacity in the execution of its projects with the NDPHC and the Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN.

The federal government asked the contractors to be more dedicated in the implementation of public infrastructure to get value for public expenditure.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

