FG Issues New Rules For Travelers From SA, UK

The Federal Government on Thursday announced new travel rules for passengers coming in from South Africa and the United Kingdom, where a new variant of COVID-19 has been identified.

Sani Aliyu, the national coordinator of the presidential task force on COVID-19, made the announcement at Thursday’s media briefing.

He said effective from Monday, all passengers coming from the UK and South Africa must use the Nigerian international travel portal to register, fill in the health questionnaire and upload a negative COVID-19 result with a validity of not more than five days.

He said they must pay for a COVID PCR test to be done on day seven of arrival in the country without which they will not be allowed to board flights.

Aliyu also said a special register would be opened at the airports for passengers from these two countries specifically to track and ensure they are present for COVID test on day seven.