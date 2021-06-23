fbpx
FG Issues Letter Of Credence To Buratai, Others

June 23, 2021

The Federal Government has presented letters of credence to Tukur Buratai and Abayomi Olonisakin, as non-career ambassadors to the Republic of Benin and Cameroon, respectively. 

A letter of credence is a diplomatic letter appointing an ambassador to another sovereign state.

The letters were handed over to the two ambassadors by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Early this year, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Buratai, former chief of army staff, and Olonisakin, former chief of defence staff, as non-career ambassadors.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju

