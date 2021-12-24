fbpx

FG Issues Directive On Religious Gatherings Ahead Of Christmas, New Year Celebrations

December 24, 2021077
The presidential steering committee on COVID-19 (PSC) has released an advisory on how Nigerians should celebrate the Christmas and New Year holidays with regards to public gathering.

This was contained in a statement signed by the PSC chairman and secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, in which it stated that increased movements, as well as reduced compliance with health protocol, have resulted in the fourth wave.

The committee noted that it may be compelled to introduce more restrictions should there be a surge in cases, and urged Nigerians to observe safety measures during the festive period.

“Nigeria is now experiencing the 4th wave COVID-19 as new cases have continued to rise. This is the result of a mix of very low vaccination coverage, increased travels and movements, reduced compliance to public health social measures and highly transmissible Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant now circulating in the country,” the statement reads.

“Avoid activities that involve mass gathering especially in enclosed spaces, as follows; Families are advised to limit the number of visitors to their homes and put in place precautionary safety measures; any gathering in excess of 50 people should be done in open spaces with physical distancing.

FG Unveils Virtual NIN Tokens to Shield Data Of Nigerians

“Indoor religious congregation should be limited to 50 percent capacity with full compliance to public health social measures; and face masks and hand sanitisers should be used at all times, regardless of vaccination status while in public spaces.

“Avoid non-essential interstate travel at this period as this increases the risk of spreading infection from one place to another. People who intend to travel are encouraged to take a rapid COVID-19 test to confirm status as many infected persons are asymptomatic.

“Ensure that you have taken the full dose of COVID-19 vaccination including the booster dose to reduce your risk of severe infection and death in case of exposure to COVID-19.

“Seize the opportunity provided by the mass-vaccination campaign to ensure that your family and loved ones receive their COVID-19 vaccines including the 3rd dose (booster shot) at the nearest vaccination centre.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

